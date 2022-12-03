Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Increases By 11.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Stories

