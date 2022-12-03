Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Grows By 25.1%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 894,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.