Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Decreases By 25.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ENEOS Stock Performance
ENEOS stock traded up 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 6.71. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805. ENEOS has a one year low of 6.22 and a one year high of 8.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.25.
ENEOS Company Profile
