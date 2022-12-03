Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Decreases By 25.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENEOS Stock Performance

ENEOS stock traded up 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 6.71. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805. ENEOS has a one year low of 6.22 and a one year high of 8.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.25.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

