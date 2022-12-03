Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Declines By 13.6%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Enfusion
In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enfusion Stock Performance
NYSE ENFN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.23. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. Equities analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
