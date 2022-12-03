Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Declines By 13.6%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enfusion Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE ENFN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.23. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. Equities analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

