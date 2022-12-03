Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Drops By 12.1%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 757,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 51.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 118,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.