Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Rises By 30.9%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $585.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $363.48 and a 12-month high of $588.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.