Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Drops By 13.0%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,213. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

