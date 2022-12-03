Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Increases By 6.4%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $74.06. 8,741,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,031. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

