Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Decreases By 11.6%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 124,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $187,835.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,531.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,514.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $187,835.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,531.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

FGBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 4,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325. The company has a market cap of $259.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.