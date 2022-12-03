Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Grows By 27.3%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

GRUPF remained flat at 66.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 66.00. Fnac Darty has a fifty-two week low of 46.08 and a fifty-two week high of 66.00.

Get Fnac Darty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fnac Darty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.