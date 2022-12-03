Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Expands By 24.2%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,793,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 10,302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,142.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

FSUMF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 23,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

