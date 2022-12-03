Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Drops By 11.7%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Garmin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $205,920,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.32. 644,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,227. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $139.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

