Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Increases By 24.4%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 335,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HERO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 71,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,970. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

