Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Expands By 21.1%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SUPV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 46,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

