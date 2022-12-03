Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Expands By 21.1%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SUPV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 46,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
