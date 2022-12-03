Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Grows By 13.6%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $19.80 during trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

