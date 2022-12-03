Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Decreases By 26.3%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE:HAE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 203,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.37. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 61.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 527.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 131,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

