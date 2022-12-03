Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Increases By 29.7%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,610.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS HUFAF remained flat at $13.49 during trading hours on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.