Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Declines By 12.8%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.21. 30,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.86.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.