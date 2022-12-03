Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Rises By 18.4%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,382,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 2,857,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS IFNNF traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $33.75. 2,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

