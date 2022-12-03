Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Rises By 26.0%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

IR stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $54.55. 2,476,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,689. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

