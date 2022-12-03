Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Rises By 21.3%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,734,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 1,430,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $12.54 during midday trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -305.56%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.