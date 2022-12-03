Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Rises By 21.3%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,734,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 1,430,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.2 days.
INGXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Innergex Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $12.54 during midday trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
