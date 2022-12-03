Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Increases By 27.8%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.0 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ICGUF remained flat at $14.30 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICGUF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intermediate Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,320 ($15.79) to GBX 1,470 ($17.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More

