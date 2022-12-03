Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Expands By 7.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISEM stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.95. 5,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

