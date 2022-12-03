Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Decreases By 13.7%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,832,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.3 days.
ioneer Price Performance
GSCCF traded up 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,232. ioneer has a 12-month low of 0.22 and a 12-month high of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.38.
ioneer Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ioneer (GSCCF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.