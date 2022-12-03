Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Decreases By 13.7%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,832,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.3 days.

ioneer Price Performance

GSCCF traded up 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,232. ioneer has a 12-month low of 0.22 and a 12-month high of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.38.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.