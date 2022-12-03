Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Drops By 20.0%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Up 4.6 %

ITTOY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers information services-related to science and engineering; system maintenance and support services, including assembly, transfer, and installation of equipment, as well as 24-hour maintenance and systems operation services; and IT engineer training services.

