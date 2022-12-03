Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 32.0%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ITRN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

