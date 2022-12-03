Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 32.0%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
ITRN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.
Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
