Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Expands By 25.6%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 903,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

KYKOF remained flat at $22.28 during trading on Friday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

