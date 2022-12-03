Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Expands By 25.6%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 903,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
KYKOF remained flat at $22.28 during trading on Friday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
