Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Increases By 30.0%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAHW. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth about $270,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

LCAHW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,417. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

