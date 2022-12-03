Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Rises By 19.0%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 350,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

MACAW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

