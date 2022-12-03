Short Interest in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Grows By 17.3%

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Perrigo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,695. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

