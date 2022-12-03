Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Rises By 16.0%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

RHE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

