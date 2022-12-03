Short Interest in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Grows By 17.8%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 17,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

RF traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.16. 8,925,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

