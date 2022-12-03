Short Interest in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Increases By 18.8%

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth $498,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAP remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,619. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

