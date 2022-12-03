Short Interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Rises By 17.4%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 506,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,491,647 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,117,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 267,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 211,356 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 143,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,515. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

