Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 11.1%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

