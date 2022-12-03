Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Decreases By 14.1%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. 242,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $720.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $70,597.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $70,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 628,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,872.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,989 shares of company stock worth $152,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 77.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vita Coco by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

