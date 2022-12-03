Short Interest in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Increases By 16.9%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 306,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TNL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 488,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,590. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.