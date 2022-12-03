Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Grows By 19.4%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,039. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

