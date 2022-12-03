Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 15.2%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

