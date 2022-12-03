Short Interest in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Increases By 18.1%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 841,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.35. 896,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.52. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

