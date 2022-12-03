Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Rises By 18.5%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 923,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,697. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

