Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

