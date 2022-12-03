SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.06. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.00.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

