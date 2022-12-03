SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $4.41 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and $4.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

