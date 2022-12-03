SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up about 1.9% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.10. 161,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $246.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

