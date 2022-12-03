SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.51 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.63 ($0.25). 28,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 367,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market cap of £29.79 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.40.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Articles

