SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

NYSE:SM opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

