SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.24. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

