SOLVE One Day Trading Volume Hits $185,220.42 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $185,220.42 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001256 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

