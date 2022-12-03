SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.1% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

